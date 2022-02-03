Beloit, WI - Helen M. Steuck age 95, of Beloit died Wednesday February 2, 2022 at Riverside Terrace in Beloit. She was born May 2, 1926 in Sanborn, Iowa, the youngest child of William F. and Emma Rose (Brandt) Steuck. She resided in Beloit since 1929. Helen graduated from Vocational School and worked at Freeman Shoes for 50 years, retiring in 1993. Helen never married and had no children.
Helen is survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanine (Eugene Steuck) Schmidt, nieces and nephews, Gary (Laura) Steuck, Eric (Janet) Steuck, Kurt (Patricia Porter) Steuck, Gerald (Sherry) Steuck, Judith (Nick) McCleary, Janet (James) Taylor, Catherine Karlshoej, Lizbeth (Gary) Jurgena, Mary (Willis) Abegglen, Joanne Hackl, Lisa Bakke, Nanette Bush, and Susan Kramar; numerous great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews
and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Robert and Eugene, sisters, Marles and Margaret, nephews John and Bill Stuck, niece, Madelyn (Stuck) Gunderson and great-nephew, Isaac Millard.
She enjoyed the support and care from the nurses, CNA's, staff and volunteers at Riverside Terrace. Helen was also grateful for the nurses, CNA's, social workers and Chaplains of Beloit Regional Hospice for the care she received during the last weeks of her life.
Helen was formerly a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Beloit. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday February 8, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Chaplain Mark Marxted of Beloit Regional Hospice officiating. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory of a condolence with the Steuck family on our website.