November 17, 1930 - August 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Helen M. Olson, 90, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 in her home.
She was born on November 17, 1930 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Gus and Leora (Olstead) Brolin. Helen attended Beloit schools, graduating from Clinton High School class of 1949. She married Dean Olson on September 23, 1950 in Luther Valley Church, Orfordville, WI. He predeceased her on July 5, 2015.
She was employed by Beloit Corporation for 19 years. While living in Florida, she worked for Honeywell. Helen was a member of the Honeywell Retirement Club. She was a NASCAR fan, enjoyed antiques, the Brewers, Bucks, Green Bay Packers and loved dogs.
Survivors include her children, Jerry (LaVonne Wendt) Olson of Middleton, WI, and Michael (Mary) Olson of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Jennifer Banuelos and the father of her children, Felipe of Sun Prairie, WI, Jerron (Bree Welch) Olson, and Janessa Olson both of Janesville, WI; great grandchildren, Brianna (Noah) Yanzer of Florida, Brady, Brynna, and Beckham Banuelos all of Sun Prairie, WI, Iverson Seidel and Prudence Olson both of Janesville,WI; great-great grandchild, Briar Yanzer of Florida; step brother, Larry (LaVern) Nitz of Clearwater, FL; nieces, Marilyn (Brian) Hopkins, Carol (Keith) McConnelly, and Debbie Austin; many other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harold (Polly) Brolin; sister, Doris Pharo; stepfathers, Ernest Nitz and Henry Wilkie; stepsister, Delores Langher; sister-in-law, Dorothy Nitz; brothers-in-law, Glen Olson and Owen Olson; and half-sister, Joanne Lawver.
A Funeral Service for Helen will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in the Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.