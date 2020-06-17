September 7, 1947 - June 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Helen L. Anderson, 72, of Beloit passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born September 7, 1947, at home in Beloit, the daughter of Louis and Cleo (Thomas) Stilen. Helen married Kenneth Anderson in Oregon, Illinois on March 25, 1966. Helen's family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren. They were her greatest joy and she was always involved in their activities.
Helen is lovingly survived by her husband, Ken; children: Dawn (Tim) Socha, Ron (Andrea) Anderson, Vickie (Dave) Smith and Brian (Sarah) Anderson; grandchildren: Caitlyn, Kara, Adam, Elena, Ethan, Bekah, Alyssa, Sam, Alyssa, Lindsay, Emily, Isaac and Ezra and sister, Joyce Snook. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Earl Mitchell and Philip Stilen.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Rosman Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The family asks that all visitors wear a mask into the funeral home and visitors will be staggered as they enter the building to observe occupancy rules. We appreciate everyone's cooperation and patience as they wait to greet the family. Burial in East Lawn Cemetery. To express online condolences or share a story about Helen, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
