May 19, 1925 - June 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Helen E. Streeter, 95, of Janesville passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Born May 19, 1925, in Beloit, the daughter of Roy and Viola (Stephens) Hayford. Helen was a graduate of Merrill Roosevelt-Beloit High. She is lovingly survived by her daughter, Rhiannon Taylor Gomez and cousin, Karen Landsverk. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with burial at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit to follow. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com.
