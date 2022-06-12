Hector M. Najera

Fayetteville, NC - MSG Hector Manuel Najera, 32, stationed in Fayetteville, NC while on active duty with the U.S. Army, finally found peace on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
He was born on May 24, 1989 in San Diego, CA. Hector earned his Associates Degree and attended the American Military University. He enlisted with the U.S. Army on October 5, 2006 serving as a Combat Medic Specialist. He served two combat tours in Afghanistan, and two overseas tours, Kunsan, South Korea and Hohenfels, Germany. Hector married Autumn Rose Harris on April 7, 2017 in Killeen, TX.
Hector received numerous military awards and decorations including, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf cluster, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Valorous Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Combat Action Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.
Hector enjoyed his military life in Texas the most. He enjoyed painting figurines, concerts & music, playing the guitar, watching anime, and playing video games with his brother, nieces, and nephews. One of Hector's favorite places to eat was Jack in the Box. His favorite dinner was lasagna and his favorite dessert was cheesecake. He loved their dog Luigi, but he absolutely adored their late cat Fluffcakes. They loved him back just as much.
Survivors include his wife, Autumn Harris; daughter, Jordyn; adopted parents, Stephanie and Jeorge Najera; brother, Francisco "Ripper" (Makayla) Catano; sister, Carla; father-in-law, Greg Harris; mother-in-law, Elizabeth (Steve) Gugdahl; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Skie (Brandon) Pinnon and Eric O'Leary; several nieces and nephews, Ginger "Ray Ray", Giana, Gian, Eli, Liam, and Levi; cousins, aunts and uncles; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., with full Military Rites to follow.