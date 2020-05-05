October 7, 1949 - May 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Hector F. Gonzalez Sr., 70, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in his home. He was born October 7, 1949 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the son of Nieves and Guadalupe (Lozano) Gonzalez. Hector was a 1969 graduate of Delavan-Darien High School. He married Lydia Cruz on December 18, 1971 in St. Andrew Catholic Church., Delavan, WI. She predeceased him on April 21, 2020.
Hector was employed by Birdseye Foods in Darien, WI. His family always came first and he would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Hector had a contagious smile, good sense of humor, loved to dance and joke. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his daughters, Veronica (Oscar) Delgado and Alma Lydia Carrillo; son, Hector F. (Ladondra) Gonzalez Jr.; grandsons: Oscar Jr., Marco, Adalberto, Agustin, and Fernando Delgado, Miguelangel Carrillo, Skylar and Jaron Coleman; granddaughter, Yasmeen Carrillo; great granddaughter, Mariah Gonzalez; sisters and brothers: Guadalupe (Armando) Salcido, Vicente (Maria) Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez, Pedro (Angelica) Gonzalez and Elisa Martinez; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Jose Nieves Gonzalez; sister, Maria Elena Gonzalez; grandsons, Juan Carmelo Gonzalez and Pedro A. Gonzalez.
Family services for Hector will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Online condolences may be sent, and the funeral service will be webcasted at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
