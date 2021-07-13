February 10, 1928 - July 10, 2021
Beloit, WI - Hazel F. Aude, 93, of Beloit, WI, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living.
She was born on February 10, 1928 in Mosinee, WI, the daughter of Louis and Bessie (Williams) Rheinschmidt. Hazel was a 1946 graduate of Kewanee High School. She married Elmer Aude on February 2, 1947 in Beloit. He predeceased her in 2002.
Hazel had a heart for the poor and the unlovely; she loved people.
Survivors include her children, Connie (Kenneth) Fairbert of Beloit, WI and Kathy (Rick) Diehl of Florida; grandchildren, DeAnn Johnson and Kelly Drew; great grandchildren, Joel, Laci, and Aaden; brother, Richard Rheinschmidt of Rockford, IL; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings, Leslie, Eva, Dorothy, Mildred, Bessie, Viola, Bernice, Norman, Louis, and Eddy; two special nieces, Sharon Carlson and Ellen Sveom.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
