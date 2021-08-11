Harvey J. Rayner

January 2, 1942 - August 2, 2021
Lyndon Station, WI - Harvey Rayner, age 79, of Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021.
N services will be held at this time.
Harvey was born on January 2, 1942, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Gerald and Eleanor (Argo) Rayner. Harvey was married to his wife, Marlene, for 61 years. She was the love of his life.
Harvey was a Jack of all Trades. He was a farmer in his younger years as well as worked for the Dell's Boat Company for many years. Harvey loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and crafting, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Marlene; daughters, Darlene Johnson, Penny (Chuck) Crisafulli, Marybeth (Jeff) Greve and Kimberly Rayner; brother, Monty Rayner; sisters, Collen Fischback and Elta Burns as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca Rayner; brothers, Burt Davis, Jack Davies, Larry Rayner, Jerry Davis, Don Bagley; sister, Caroline McCann and son-in-law, Ron Johnson.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884