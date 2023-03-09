Harry J. Crusan

January 16, 1927 - March 7, 2023 Elkhorn, WI - Harry J. Crusan, age 96 of Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday March 7, 2023, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born January 16, 1927, to Harry and Lillian (Dolejs) Crusan in Eastman, WI. He attended two years at Blue River High School. Harry married Arlene Fischer on August 25, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beloit. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2017. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. Harry was a Charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. He was also a member of the American Legion Dary-Paulsen Post 440 of Clinton for 62 years. Harry worked for many years as a Herdsman and continued his work history as a factory worker until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and staying active. He adored his grandchildren and was especially proud of his two grandsons who served in the military. Harry and Arlene were also foster parents to numerous children of various ages. One of his most memorable accomplishments was planting the maple tree at the Legion Hall in Clinton and watching it grow.

He is survived by his five children, Colleen Loebs, Gloria (Roger) Johnson, June (Thomas) Crusan-Schuster, Sharrion, (Jim Hafferkamp) Crusan & Teri (Lynn) Carder; honorary daughter, Linda (David) King; his sister, Erma Welsh; eight grandchildren; three great Grandchildren; one great great grandchild; his sister-in-law, Sandy (Les) Burkins; his brother in law, Charles (Debbie) Fischer; his sister-in-law, Deanne Fischer, and brother-in-law James Shadley, and many nieces and nephews.

