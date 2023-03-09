January 16, 1927 - March 7, 2023 Elkhorn, WI - Harry J. Crusan, age 96 of Elkhorn, WI died Tuesday March 7, 2023, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. He was born January 16, 1927, to Harry and Lillian (Dolejs) Crusan in Eastman, WI. He attended two years at Blue River High School. Harry married Arlene Fischer on August 25, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church in Beloit. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2017. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. Harry was a Charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. He was also a member of the American Legion Dary-Paulsen Post 440 of Clinton for 62 years. Harry worked for many years as a Herdsman and continued his work history as a factory worker until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and staying active. He adored his grandchildren and was especially proud of his two grandsons who served in the military. Harry and Arlene were also foster parents to numerous children of various ages. One of his most memorable accomplishments was planting the maple tree at the Legion Hall in Clinton and watching it grow.
He is survived by his five children, Colleen Loebs, Gloria (Roger) Johnson, June (Thomas) Crusan-Schuster, Sharrion, (Jim Hafferkamp) Crusan & Teri (Lynn) Carder; honorary daughter, Linda (David) King; his sister, Erma Welsh; eight grandchildren; three great Grandchildren; one great great grandchild; his sister-in-law, Sandy (Les) Burkins; his brother in law, Charles (Debbie) Fischer; his sister-in-law, Deanne Fischer, and brother-in-law James Shadley, and many nieces and nephews.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers, Donald, Lloyd "Hank", John, Gerald, James, Lawrence, and Frank; his sisters, Laura, "Ag" Crusan, Elsie Fosnow, Mary Coppernoll, Lillian Cottrill, Anita Daughenbaugh, and Harriet Shadley, and his mother and father-in-law, Ida & Charles Fischer.
Harry's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton WI with Rev. Blanchard officiating. Friends will be received on Monday in the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial and Full Military Burial Rites will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. A memorial is being set up for Transitions in the Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live streamed on our website.