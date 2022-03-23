May 21, 1937 - March 19, 2022
Beloit, WI - Harril White, Jr., 84, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Beloit.
Harril was born on May 21, 1937, in Tupelo, Mississippi, the son of Harril and Ruby Lee (Thomas) White, Sr. Harril grew up and attended schools while living in Tupelo. On December 25, 1955, he married the former Hazel Delois Collier in Caruthersville, Missouri and shortly after moved to Beloit, Wisconsin.
Harril was employed for 43 years as a crane operator at the Iron Works of Beloit Corporation and also served as a Union Representative, retiring in 1999. Since moving to Beloit, Harril was a member of Bethel AME Church in Beloit where he served as a trustee and sang in the male choir. He was also a member of the W.B. Kennedy Masonic Lodge.
Harril sang in several music groups including The Faithful Few, The Stars of Zion, and The Heavenly Gospels. He enjoyed bowling, managing and coaching baseball and softball teams, and watching sports on television, especially baseball.
Harril is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hazel; children, Mildred Joann Wilson of Beloit, Regina Sanders of Beloit, Ruby White of Beloit, Harril White III of South Beloit, Illinois, Shirley White of Beloit, Marilyn (Russell) White of Beloit, Kenneth White of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Linda White of Toledo, Ohio, and Michael White of Janesville, Wisconsin; twenty grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley McBride of Pontiac, Michigan, and Joann Dickey of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Mary Green of Belden, Mississippi; like a son, Michael Collier of Tupelo, Mississippi; lifelong friend, James Lockridge of Beloit; along with numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Flay McBride; sisters, Regina McBride-Mason, and Linda McBride-Warren; brothers-in-law, Willie Mason, and Jessie Pittman; granddaughter, Melissa Wilson; great-grandson, Tre'Ron White; father and mother-in-law, Murry and Ollie Mae Collier.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bethel AME Church, 1314 Athletic Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dr. Norris E. Jackson, Jr officiating. Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning with a masonic service at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Following the service committal will take place at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com