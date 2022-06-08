Harriette L. Smith

Beloit, WI - Harriette Lee Smith, 78, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin on June 5, 2022.
Harriette was born on July 29, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Nimrod and Bertha Hilliard. Her family moved to Wisconsin in 1956. Harriette graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961, and later retired from the high school after working a job she loved as an educational assistant with the Teen Parent program. She also worked for many years at Freeman Shoe Company. Harriette loved to sew and quilt, Facebook, and play Sudoku in her spare time.
Harriette married Everett Smith on October 9, 1961, and seven children, Pam, Brenda, Ben, Glenn, Suzzi, Kenny, and Keith were born of this union. She was the sweetest grandma/granny to 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harriette leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Pamela Smith, Brenda Smith-Bell, Benjamin (Karla) Smith, Glen Smith, Susanne (Richard) Bevineau, and Kenneth (Jaquan) Smith; and Daughter-in-Love, Jana Smith; Sisters Charlotte Kittles, Bernetta Hilliard, Cassandra (Willie) James, Joyce Hereford, and Darlene (James) Hatchett.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Smith, Father Nimrod Hilliard, Mother Bertha Hilliard, sisters Patricia Hereford and Barbara Bedford, Brother Nimrod Hilliard II, Nephews Chris Hereford and Devon James.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Masks will be required. Burial in Eastlawn Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
To plant a tree in memory of Harriette Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.