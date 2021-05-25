February 21, 1924 - May 19, 2021
Beloit, WI - Harold James Robb passed away in Beloit on May 19, 2021.
He was born In Madison on February 21st 1924 to Sena and George Robb. Harold grew up in Madison and graduated from high school in 1942. After high school he joined the army and served in the 17th and 42nd airborne from 1943 to 1946 in central Europe at Normandy, Ardennes and Rhineland. He was awarded three campaign ribbons with four battle stars, a combat medic badge and a Bronze star. After his discharge in 1946 Harold went to work for the Wisconsin Power Light working his way up to foreman of a line crew. He retired after 32 years of dedicated service. Harold loved to hunt and fish and went on many trips to Wyoming, Canada and Munising Michigan where his sister Helen and brother George lived.
Harold married Doris Studinger in July of 1956 and they lived in Mineral Point until he was transferred to Beloit. They loved spending time at their winter home in Lake Placid Florida.
Harold is survived by his daughter Nancy (Tom) Klawitter, daughter-in-law Sue Studinger, sister-in-law Jean (Ralph) Schaaf, grandson Darren Klawitter(Shelly) , Diane (Darin) Frey, Brad (Christina) Klawitter, Matt (Almanda) Studinger, Lisa (Ken Woodall), nine great grandchildren, niece Donna (Kurt) Anderson and many more nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris,Son Bob Studinger great grandson Matthew Studinger, sisters Helen and Florence, and brothers George and Donald.
A sincere and grateful thank you for all the help provided by the Bright Star nurses.
A family funeral service will be held at the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point at 11 A.M. on June 19th. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery with military honors. Lunch will be provided at the American Legion Hall Club Hall.
Memorials (if desired) can be made to the Mineral Point American Legion Club post 170.