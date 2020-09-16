- September
Clinton, WI -- Harold (Harry) Schut died at home in Clinton, WI. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Janis Schut; sons Brad (Aleida) Schut of Louisiana and Dr. Michael Schut of North Carolina; grandchildren, Chandler, Macey and Sam; brother, Allen (Holly) Schut; sister, Bonnie Schoville; sister in law, Edna Schut; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Harry was born and raised in the Clinton area and was predeceased by his parents Sam and Viola (Zinsmaster) Schut; brother Harlan Schut and brother in law John Schoville. Harold was a graduate of Clinton High School and completed his schooling at Blackhawk Tech. Harry served a tool and die apprenticeship at Fairbanks Morse and worked at Parker Pen in their research department until they closed. He retired from General Motors after 23 years of service in the skilled trades. Harry and Jan lived on the farm (purchased from Janis's parents) for almost 40 years. He loved working in God's creation, farming, gardening and keeping up his five acre manicured lawn. Harold was the consummate family man, he always put his family first. In their youth, Harry loved coaching his boys in t-ball, little league and basketball. He was his son's greatest fan and did not miss a single one of their sporting events. Harold was always active in his church, doing whatever was needed to be done, whether it was serving on the elder board, teaching Sunday school, being an AWANA director or working in the nursery. Harry took great pride in taking care of the lawn and facilities. Harold was known for his loving and gentle advice. Harry was never vulgar and never appreciated mean-spirited remarks in life or in movies and television shows. He was always "just Harry" and avoided false pretenses and arrogance. Harold was an excellent athlete and besides high school sports, he loved fast pitch softball for many years and later in life loved golfing.
A memorial service will be held at Hope Church in Roscoe at a later date because of Covid.
Harry's family would like to thank Dr. Kozak, Dr. Robinson, all of her staff and the angelic oncology nurses at Mercy and Mercy Hospice for their wonderful care and encouragement. We would have never been able to keep Harry home without you!
Memorials may be directed to Willow Women's Center, 2680 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511 or to Hope Church, 5656 Elevator Road, Roscoe, IL 61073.
