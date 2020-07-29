September 2, 1927 - July 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Harold Edward Rayment, Sr., 92, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Harold was born on September 2, 1927 in Beloit, the son of Harry and Nettie (Sly) Rayment. He enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and served in the European Campaign. After his discharge from the Army, Harold married Theresa Ursic on December 4, 1947 in Salzburg, Austria. Harold and his bride came to the US and settled in Beloit, Wisconsin. He spent the majority of his working years at Sonoco Products in Rockton, Illinois. Harold's dedication of providing for his family and love of the outdoors led him to be an avid woodsman. Wielding an axe and chainsaw earned him the title "Buzzsaw". Harold was a longtime member of Saint Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit, Illinois. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus. Harold will be fondly remembered as a man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, gardening, and working on cars. Harold loved nature which prompted him to adopt stray cats and a variety of birds. He was known as having "nine lives" because of his strength and stamina in adversity.
Harold is survived by his children: Harold E. Rayment, Jr. of Rockford, Illinois, Ricky "Richard" Lee (Mary) Rayment, Linda Najdowski, Christine (Douglas) Lundwall all of Beloit, and Mary (Brian) Burns of Eagan, Minnesota; grandchildren: Jo Ellen (Jeremy) Ruckman, LeeAnne (Ken) Case, Cherie Anderson, Adam Rayment, Nathan (Melissa) Najdowski, Angela (Zachary) Newman, Keith (Jenny) Najdowski, Andrew Lundwall, Dane Lundwall, Alexander Burns, Nicholas Burns, Christopher Burns, and Patrick Burns; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Prins of Dixon, Illinois; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Theresa; and ten siblings: Alvi Rayment, Joe Ward, Elmer Ward, John Ward, Alice Bauling, Celia Ward, Bud Rayment, Earl Rayment, Bill Ward, and Don Ward.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Boulevard, South Beloit, Illinois 61080. Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.Thursday, July 30, 2020 with the rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Committal will follow the funeral mass at Mount Thabor Cemetery in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com