February 24, 1941 - March 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - Harold E. Wilson, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Fair Oaks Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on February 24, 1941 in Fennimore, WI, the son of Lewis and Hilda (Kephart) Wilson. Harold was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1962. He married Grace Ann Hill on June 23, 1962 in Blue River, WI. She predeceased him on July 27, 2009.
Harold worked for the Beloit Corporation for 22 years. He loved fishing, gardening, and would always have a garden and several flowers around his house. After he would finish his work he would relax and enjoyed a cold PBR.
Survivors include his children, Harold (Cynthia) Wilson II of Beloit, WI, Laura Wilson of Beloit, WI. and Brigette (Dennis R. Smith Sr.) Wilson of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Daniel Wilson of Bluffton, IN, David Wilson of Murfreesboro, TN, Tyler Wilson of Monroe, WI, Steffi and Calvin Lovaas both of Beloit, WI; three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings.
A Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Phil Allen officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the V.F.W. Mead Allen Post #2306. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
