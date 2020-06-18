July 6, 1936 - June 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Harley D. Richardson, 83, of Beloit, WI, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born 15 of 16 children on July 6, 1936 in Lansford, ND, the son of Ralph Owen and Lena Esther (Parker) Richardson. Harley was a 1956 graduate of Lansford High School. He was a member of the high school basketball team when he was in the eighth grade. The team made many trips to State Basketball tournaments and came out as winners on most occasions. He was also on the baseball team while in school. Harley continued playing basketball and baseball on the local amateur teams following graduation. Sports have always been a big part of his life and his favorite team growing up was the New York Yankees.
Harley and his brother Donald were in high school basketball, refereeing for five years at many of the local schools in the Lansford/Minot area from 1963 to 1968 when he moved to Wisconsin.
During his school years he worked for many of the local farmers, one of them being his brother-in-law, Ralph. Harley also worked for many years for a local farmer who encouraged him to accept a carpenter job in Minot. He spent many years working for Watne Realty in Minot. Later in life he was employed by Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in April of 1998.
He joined the Army in 1958, serving in the National Guard during the Cuban Crisis and was called to active duty in 1961 where he served at Fort Riley, KS until August of 1962. He was a member of the 5th Army and retired as a Specialist 4th Class. Harley married Rosemary Brosier on February 23, 1996.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Richardson of Beloit, WI; four daughters: Terri (Kevin) Schmale, Jodi (Brian) Sailing both of Beloit, WI, Vicki Coates (Robert Vrtis) and Jamie (Joel) Bassett both of FL; grandchildren: Cory Nemetz of Beloit, WI, Matthew (Alexandria) Nemetz of Janesville, WI, Amanda Wagner, Matthew (Taren) Wagner, Blake (Kelly) Bassett and Carlie Bassett all of Florida; great grandchildren, Brodie, Aiden and Oliver Nemetz, Owen and Olivia Bassett, Abigail Brooks, Lily and Joshua Ramon, Parker Houser, Avery and Bryson Graber and Byron Wagner; brothers: Robert Richardson of Beloit, WI, Donald (Marie) Richardson of Minot, ND, and Floyd Richardson of Mandan, ND; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Eugene, Raymond, Harry, Orville and Johnny; sisters: Phyllis, Doris, Lois, Hazel, Mildred, Dorothy and Donna May; sisters-in-law: Phyllis, Dolores (Bunny), Mary Ann, Doris, Velma, Phyllis and Viola; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Belisle, Gerald Gardner and Billy Herdon.
Visitation of remembrance for Harley will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
