October 15, 1928 - May 5, 2021
Beloit, WI - Hanna Heierli, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Riverside Terrace.
She was born on October 15, 1928 in Winterthur, Switzerland, the daughter of Emil and Veronika (Knopfle) Neracher.
Hanna enjoyed sharing her faith and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Keith) Beckmann of New Berlin, WI and Shirley (Bill) Zachar of Murrysville, PA; grandchildren, Cindy Zachar and Jillian Zachar; nieces and nephews, in Switzerland.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband of 65 years, Wilbert; son, Ted Heierli; brothers, Emil, Paul, and Albert Neracher, and sister, Vreni Neier.
A private family graveside service for Hanna will be held in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in Hanna's name to Beloit Regional Hospice.