Clinton, WI - Greta Coehoorn Neerhof age 88 of Clinton died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Willowick Moments in Clinton. She was born November 27, 1932 to the late John and Rose (Kampstra) Muhlena in Chicago, IL. Greta graduated from Chicago Christian High School, class of 1951. She married Joe Coehoorn on November 19, 1952 in Berwyn, IL. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2004. Greta later married Henry Neerhof on July 19, 2008 and he preceded her in death on August 28, 2019. She was a member of Emmanuel Community Church and active in the Women's Guild. Greta enjoyed singing in the choir, bowling, and crossword & puzzle books. Her greatest joy was her family, being a homemaker and a farmer's wife. Greta especially loved to watch her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Daniel (Darlene) Coehoorn of Rosendale, WI, James (Jo Ann) Coehoorn of Elkhorn, WI, Donna (Greg) Risseeuw of Clinton, WI and Leanne (Deven) Ferber of Aurora, IL; 14 grandchildren, Danielle (Steve), Ben, Doralee (Jason), Robert (Lori), Joel (Melody), Jacob (Chelsea), Joy (Stephen), Jaci (Greg), Kevin (Caitlin), Andy (Brittany), Kara (Roman), Jesse, Adam (Daven) and Jenna; 20 great grandchildren, Michelle, Ryan, Rhett, Allen, Alice, Ryan, Joseph, Jed, Judah, Lydia, June, Jonny, Cameron, Levi, Harlin, Haiden, Landon, Jack, Mark, Max; her brother, Hilrich Muhlena; her sisters, Gertrude Krajcovic, Mildred VanWaveren and Ruth Noorlag; her two sisters in law, Joan Logterman and Joan Coehoorn and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, her infant children, Wendell Lee and Bonnie Jo and her great granddaughter, Maggie Colwell.
Greta's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in the EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH, 319 East Street, Clinton, WI with the Reverend Chad Strabbing officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Community Church or Beloit Regional Hospice. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.