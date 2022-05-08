Gregory S. "Greg" Kellogg

August 16, 1956 - May 1, 2022
South Beloit, IL - Gregory Steve Kellogg, 65, of South Beloit, IL passed away on May 1, 2022 in his home. He was born to James and Maxine ( Windsor ) Kellogg on August 16, 1956 in Beloit, WI. Greg graduated from F. J. Turner High School in Beloit, class of 1975, where he lettered in wrestling. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne in Fort Brag, NC until his honorable discharge in 1978. Greg was always up for an adventure, so jumping out of airplanes was the perfect job perk for him. In 1979, he opened "Lenny's Silver Dollar" bar in Beloit, and enjoyed hosting family, friends and patrons. After a long courtship, Greg married Enkh "Annie" Tseveenkhuu on June 29, 2015. Greg loved getting together with family and friends, especially during the holidays. Grilling, cooking, boating and sitting around campfires were his favorite pastimes. He had a love for gardening with a true green thumb. Greg's passion was sports and watching his favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys. He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always delighted by his jovial spirit and his gift of making everyone smile and feel happy in his presence. Greg truly brought the life to the party. When his health began to decline, he was quick to remind us, that he was happy, and that he had lived a full and wonderful life. His life is celebrated as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
He is survived by his wife, Enkh "Annie" Kellogg; his two children, Chad (Jami) Kellogg of Beloit, and their children, Jaci, Savannah, Mizahna, & Noble; Lacy Kellogg of Janesville and her children, Jackson, Braxton and Addison; Annie's two children, Zula (Jacob) Westbrook of Roscoe, IL and their children, Temka, Ava, & Mandy; Eba (Ujin) of Elgin, IL and their children Sky & Sury; his big "Sis" Karla (Kellogg) Bittrick of Wayzata, MN; his brother, James (Tina) Kellogg of Cape Coral, FL; his sister, Michelle (Angel) Hernandez of Barrington, IL; his step-father Larry McQuaid of Barrington, IL; step-sisters, Mary Jo (Ronnie) Ray of Clarksville, TN; Linda McQuaid of Castalian Springs, TN; Joyce (Chris) Williams of Gallatin, TN and a step brother, Tyvshin of Rolling Meadows, IL as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.
Greg was predeceased by his Mother and Father, brother Michael Kellogg, step brother Michael McQuaid and brother-in-law Mark Bittrick.
Greg's Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Saturday May 14, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI. Visitation will be Saturday in the Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded in the Funeral Home parking lot following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit, 362-2000