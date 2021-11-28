Gregory A. Scalise

July 10, 1947 - November 24, 2021
Machesney Park, IL - Gregory Alex Scalise of Machesney Park, IL was taken home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 10, 1947 in Rockford, IL, son of Alex and Frances (Gagliano) Scalise. Greg graduated from Boylan Catholic High School in 1965 and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. Greg spent most of his career working in management roles in the healthcare field, retiring in 2011 after 32 years as the Director of Materials Management for Beloit Memorial Healthcare System in Beloit, WI.
Greg enjoyed the continuation of some old Italian traditions with his wife Betty, like vegetable and flower gardening and wine collecting/tasting. Greg also enjoyed antique collecting, reading, working around the house, boating while living on the river with his wife for 11 years and traveling, including numerous trips with his wife to Riviera Maya, Florida, Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, California and a life time trip to Italy and Sicily in 2019. Greg was a lifelong Chicago White Sox and Bears fan.
Greg believed in giving back to his community and served as Board Member, Beloit, WI Northeast Business Association - 12 years, Commission Member, Machesney Park, IL Planning and Zoning Commission - 19 years, Commission Member, Winnebago County, IL Public Safety Committee - 4 years and Board Member, Finance Committee, Winnebago County, IL Public Safety Committee - 3 years. Greg was presented the Distinguished Citizen Award for Machesney Park in 2020 for his contribution to the village.
Greg was lovingly devoted to his wife of 22 years, Betty (Try), who he believed was a gift from God; he was a man of true honor and commitment to his family and friends and was highly respected and loved by many that knew and or worked with him. Greg was always there to give a helping hand to anyone he met. He was also a man of faith and believed in our Lord.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Betty; sons, Michael (Jolie) Scalise, Brian (Becky) DeVeirman; granddaughter, Mia Scalise; grandsons, Anthony Scalise and Adam DeVeirman; sisters, Mary Ellen Nash and Theresa Ann Scalise; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law, Amize Nash and many aunts, uncles and close lifelong friends.
Greg was a proud member of the American Lombardi Club, Venetian Club and Verdi Club.
Greg and the Scalise family want to give special thanks to all the members of St. Anthony Hospital Cancer Clinic who provided very long and professional care during Greg's battle with cancer. The family also would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Korkmaz for his care and compassion for Greg.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 1010 Ferguson St. Rockford, IL 61102. Final resting place will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate or Hope for Haitians, hopeforhaitians.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com