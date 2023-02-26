February 10, 1953 - February 20, 2023 Beloit, WI - Greg A. Strain, 70, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully after bravely fighting cancer on Monday, February 20, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 10, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clifford and Catherine (Nicholson) Strain. Greg was a 1971 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Julie Burns on May 20, 2012 in Beloit, WI.
Greg was employed by the Broaster Company as an engineer for 42 years, retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit where he was an active volunteer. Greg was skilled at baseball, softball, racquetball, golf, pool, and trap shooting. He loved to travel and went to Belgium, Hawaii, and Florida many times. Greg was a thoughtful and generous man who was always sharing anything he had.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Strain; children, Dan (Faiza) Strain of Muskego, WI, Nicolle Strain of Ft. Myers, FL, Kristie (Colin) Brandl of Clinton, WI; grandchildren, Jalyn Strain, Mason Strain, and Chase Bishop; brother, Michael (Pat) Strain of La Crosse, WI; and beloved dog, Taxi.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Catherine and sister, Diane Strain.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice, especially his nurses: Stephanie, Julie, and Jessica for the care they gave to Greg.
A Memorial Mass for Greg will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd. Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. A Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.