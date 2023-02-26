Greg A. Strain

February 10, 1953 - February 20, 2023 Beloit, WI - Greg A. Strain, 70, of Beloit, WI, died peacefully after bravely fighting cancer on Monday, February 20, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 10, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clifford and Catherine (Nicholson) Strain. Greg was a 1971 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Julie Burns on May 20, 2012 in Beloit, WI.

