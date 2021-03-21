November 13, 1952 - March 13, 2021
Appleton, WI - Grant "Rick" Loescher age 68 of Appleton and formerly of Beloit died Saturday March 13, 2021 in his home. He was born November 13, 1952 to George and Mavis (Meister) Loescher in Dixon, IL. Rick attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, graduating in 1970. He excelled in wrestling and basketball during his high school years. Rick worked at Freemans's Shoes, Universal Cheese and Goodwill until his retirement in 2012. He was celebrated by all his employers for his work ethic and dedication. Rick was a faithful believer in his Church Community at Bay City Baptist Church in Green Bay, WI. Being deaf all his life, Rick now can hear the words of Jesus. He was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed fishing, especially with his son out on his bass boat. Rick will be remembered as a great father, son and brother with questionable driving skills!
He is survived by his son, Jamie Loescher; his mother, Mavis Loescher of Appleton, WI; his brother, Randy (Kathy) Loescher of Beloit; his two sisters, Robin (Bill) Ossness of Ripon and Richelle (fiancé Mike) Hudson of Kimberly; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George and his brother in law, John Hudson.
Rick's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday March 25, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with Pastor Dave Fogerud officiating. The family will receive guests on Thursday from 12 noon until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Rick's name to the Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 309 W. Walworth Ave. Delavan, WI 53115. Rick's service will be live streamed on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/brianmarkfh/ Please share a memory or a condolence with the Loescher family on our website.
