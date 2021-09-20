Clinton, WI - Grace M. Kietzman age 84 died Friday September 17, 2021 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. She was born May 13, 1937 to the late John and Gertrude (Derwent) Wolter in Clinton, WI. Grace married Robert E. Kietzman on December 16, 1961. She was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Grace liked to socialize and was a member of the Brown Swiss Cattle Assoc. and the Rock/Walworth Bowling league. She loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren and their many activities.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Kietzman; her two sons, David (Kim) Kietzman and Joe (Missy) Kietzman; her five grandchildren, Samantha, Garrett, Hannah, Rachael and Ava and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant sister, Betty jean, her sister Joan and her brother, John.
Grace's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday September 23, 2021 at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Pastor Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Kietzman family on our website.