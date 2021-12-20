Parrish, FL - Gordon Russell Gower, 86, died in Parrish, FL, on December 9, 2021, with his loving wife at his side. He was born April 20, 1935, in Beloit, WI, to Russell and Dorothea (Blank) Gower. He married Joanne Rorabaugh on July 6, 1957, in Lawton, OK, where he was serving at Fort Sill, playing catcher for the baseball team that went on to win the 4th Army tournament. After service they returned to their hometown of Beloit, WI, where Gordy worked at Freeman Shoe for 32 years, receiving the Footwear Leaders of Tomorrow award. He ended his career in the Style and Design department. He and Joanne spent many summers up at Green Lake with their friends and then Lake Koshkonong with their grandsons. After retirement, they left the cold winters behind and moved to their home in Parrish, FL, where they lived for 24 years enjoying the beach and restaurants, and hosting Packer parties.
Gordy is survived by his wife Joanne; daughter Laurie; son Rick (Carrie); two grandsons, Alex (Erika) and Eric; sister, Marcia (Al) Woelfel; two nieces and their families. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Peter Goodremote.
A celebration of life will be held later.
