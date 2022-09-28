Glory Stellings
July 24, 1955 - September 27, 2022 WI, WI - Glory Jean Stellings, age 67, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer.

She was born July 24, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI to the late George and Marjorie Lamon. She married Donald Gary Stellings, in May of 1977 who preceded her in death on March 28, 2020.

