Glory Stellings

July 24, 1955 - September 27, 2022 WI, WI - Glory Jean Stellings, age 67, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with Cancer.
She was born July 24, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI to the late George and Marjorie Lamon. She married Donald Gary Stellings, in May of 1977 who preceded her in death on March 28, 2020.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who was always there when we needed her. She was also a well-loved member of the Burwood Park Community in Beloit where she has lived for the last 45 years. Glory was employed by Ecolab Inc. for 22 years and 9 months where she made many friends through the years.
Our mother, Glory, was one of the strongest women to ever walk this earth and our family was blessed to have her as the head of our family. She was a kind, caring, and giving person who put the needs of her family before her own. She faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She was a source of inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her three children, Angela (Mike) Stellings, Rebecca (Mitch) Stellings, and Jessica Stellings; grandchildren, Kaeli Stellings, Kobe Hollenbeck, Jacob (Dezi) Hayden, Alyson Hayden, Tyrell King, Kyle Storms, Myles Muszynski, and Savannah Muszynski; great grandchildren, Adilin Perry and Kayson Hayden; sisters, Leila (Bill) Krienke, and Jennie (Mark) Drangstveit; brothers, Bill (Karen) Strube and Bill Williams; brother-in-law, Dean Dwyer; sister-in-law, Kim Lamon; special friend, Linda Artrip; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald; brothers, Chuck and John; sister, Jane; 14 other siblings; sister-in-law, Nadine Isackson and Florence Applewhite; granddaughter, Nadia Storms; and many other family members.
A Funeral Service for Glory will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday in the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life for Glory and Donald will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI.