Gloria Steinmetz
July 31, 1931 - September 19, 2022

Zephyrhills, FL - Gloria Ann Steinmetz, 91, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL.

