Gloria Steinmetz

Zephyrhills, FL - Gloria Ann Steinmetz, 91, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL.
She was a loving wife and mother to her three children. Gloria was a wonderful role model for all of them.
Gloria adored her cat, Cha-Cha Marie (with green eyes a pink nosie) who was able to make the transition to Floria with her, where she resided in an assisted living home.
She was born on July 31, 1931 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Roy and Frieda (Heling) Blair. Gloria was a 1950 Beloit High School graduate and attended Blackhawk Technical College. Gloria married LeRoy Gilbank on April 8, 1951 in the Second Congregational Church. She later married James Steinmetz on May 10, 1980 in the Second Congregational Church.
Gloria ran an at home daycare center for many families in the nearby area. She was a member of the United Church of Beloit. Gloria was a life time member of Beta Sigma FI and a member of the Beloit Area Gardeners.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen Korback and Karen (Shawn) Hogan both of Zephyrhills, FL and Ken (Suzie) Gilbank of Ruskin, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook and Stephanie (Josh) Pike; great grandchildren, Jazemine, Devan, Dylan, Carter, Sadie and Hadley; and brother, James Blair of Columbus, IN.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; sister, Sally Hansen; brother, Gene Blair; and son-in-law, Eugene Korback.
A Funeral Service for Gloria will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 in the United Church of Beloit, 657 Bluff St., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Steve Erkel officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.