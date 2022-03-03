Beloit, WI - Gloria Mason of Beloit, Wisconsin died on Saturday, February 26, 2022 after a short illness, in the company of her children at the age of 92. Gloria was born in Claresholm, Alberta, Canada on March 4, 1929 to Mary and Stuart Allwood, and grew up in Dixon, Illinois where her family moved early in her life.
Following high school, Gloria graduated from the Ray-Vogue Art School in Chicago, Illinois - one of the first applied art and design schools in America. She pursued an early career as an interior designer in Beloit, where she met her future husband, Dave. Together, they built a full life with family and friends in Beloit. Gloria joined a fabric arts and quilting cooperative with close friends and created countless works of quilting art through many decades. She reveled in the beauty of nature and was an avid butterfly collector and birder. Friends and family were the beneficiaries of her hospitality and gourmet meals throughout the years.
She and Dave were important members of the Beloit College community for all of their adult lives - from living in a dormitory with their infant daughter Holly, to Dave's writing of the modern history of Beloit College. She and Dave were fortunate to travel the world together--from a honeymoon tour of Europe in 1953 to a trip to Denmark and Estonia in 2019, with her family at the age of 90. When at home, bridge games were always on the calendar. Gloria was an original - beautiful, talented, and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all and loved forever.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, David J. Mason, her parents, and her brother, Louis Allwood. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Holly (Louis) Mineau; son, Keith (Elizabeth Rees) Mason; four grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) Mineau, Megan (Noah Reinisch) Mineau, Noah (Leigh Dairaghi) Mason and Talia Mason; and three great grandchildren, Mason and Violet Mineau and Hugo Mineau Reinisch.
Gloria will be honored with a burial at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, David. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Contributions in her honor may be made to the Dave Mason Creative Writing Scholarship Fund at Beloit College.