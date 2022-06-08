Gaffney, SC - Gloria Marshall, 89, of Gaffney, SC, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, SC.
She was born on June 21, 1932 in Laport, IN, the daughter of Clara Kobus. Gloria was a Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married Elgee Marshall on September 30, 1950 in St. Jude Catholic Church of Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on April 21, 2015.
Gloria was formerly employed by Beloit Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1977. After retirement, she worked as an assistant to Judge Long at the Rock County Courthouse for Rock County Child Support. Gloria and Elgee loved traveling, they were able to visit 48 states. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening and was known for her cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Paulette Jackson of Beloit, WI; son, Michael (Jodi) Marshall of Gaffney, SC; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Theodore Lamber of Westerville, OH; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Gloria was predeceased by her parents; son-in-law, James Jackson; and three brothers.
A Visitation of Remembrance for Gloria will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a graveside service to follow in Mt. Thabor Cemetery.