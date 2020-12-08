Gloria Mae (Sorensen) Dautermann

September 5, 1925 - December 5, 2020
Beloit, WI - Gloria Dautermann, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at Meadow Park Nursing Home in Clinton, WI. Gloria was born September 5th, 1925 to Neil Sorensen and Eva Mae Shoemaker Sorensen in Sparta, Wisconsin. After graduating from West Division High School in Milwaukee, WI in 1943 she served in the WAITS program. Gloria married Robert Elmer Dautermann, Sr. in 1946, and the couple began their family while farming in Neosho, WI. Gloria is survived by four children: Jill (Richard) McEntire of Decatur, AL, Sherry (Larry) Simpson of Beloit, WI, Heidi (Don) Newland of Iron Ridge, WI, and Kim (Brenda) Dautermann of Beloit, WI; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, sister in law, Judith Dautermann Held of Neosho, WI and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Sr., infant son, David, son, Robert Dautermann Jr., brother, Douglas Sorensen and two sisters, Charlotte Biersak & Margaret Olson.
Gloria enjoyed a blessed life full of farming with her husband, cooking and sewing for her children, and spending time with her grandchildren. She and Bob enjoyed many years square-dancing with family and friends. She also worked many years at Cox's Garden Center. Gloria was a creative person and applied her talents in a variety of ways: ceramics, miniatures, quilting and embroidery. She was a dedicated member of Messiah Lutheran Church for over fifty years. She was a Christian woman who loved God and her family. Gloria will be greatly missed.
Gloria's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 12, 2020 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday at Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be Wednesday December 16th at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery, Neosho, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to benefit the Messiah Lutheran Church Capital Improvement Fund. The service will be live streamed on Messiah Lutheran Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Messiah-Lutheran-Church-Beloit-WI 213674952043950/ or Messiah Lutheran Beloit's YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/ELt7WQLdz4Y or Messiah Lutheran Beloit - YouTube
