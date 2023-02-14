Gloria Jane Thompson

February 9, 1935 - November 16, 2022 Prairie du Chien, WI - Gloria Jane Thompson, age 87, of Prairie du Chien and formerly of Wauzeka, passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at her residence in Prairie du Chien. She was born February 9, 1935, in Platteville Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Butson) Kienzle. Gloria married her high school sweetheart Carl Thompson on June 15,1957, in Cuba City Wisconsin. Together, they had two sons, Randall Lee Thompson and Gregory Lewis Thompson.

Gloria attended country school and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1953. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Platteville Teachers College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Gloria began teaching in the fall of 1956 at Beloit WI. In 1970, she received the Teacher of the Year award. Gloria was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Beloit Education Association.

