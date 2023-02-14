February 9, 1935 - November 16, 2022 Prairie du Chien, WI - Gloria Jane Thompson, age 87, of Prairie du Chien and formerly of Wauzeka, passed away on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at her residence in Prairie du Chien. She was born February 9, 1935, in Platteville Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Butson) Kienzle. Gloria married her high school sweetheart Carl Thompson on June 15,1957, in Cuba City Wisconsin. Together, they had two sons, Randall Lee Thompson and Gregory Lewis Thompson.
Gloria attended country school and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1953. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Platteville Teachers College in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Gloria began teaching in the fall of 1956 at Beloit WI. In 1970, she received the Teacher of the Year award. Gloria was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Beloit Education Association.
Gloria retired from teaching in 1990. Upon retirement, Carl and Gloria moved to Wauzeka, where Gloria was very active in the community. She was involved in the General Federation Woman's Club in Boscobel where she served as the President for six years. Gloria was also the Treasurer of the Golden Rod Homemakers and Crawford County Homemakers, President and Secretary of the American Legion Auxiliary, and Newsletter Editor of the Lower Wisconsin River Genealogical Society.
Church and Sunday School were always important in Gloria's life. She taught Sunday School at the three churches she attended: the Cuba City Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Beloit, and the Wauzeka United Methodist Church. Gloria enjoyed playing the keyboard for her church in Wauzeka and continued playing for services at Bluff Haven in Prairie Du Chien.
Gloria loved to quilt and spent many hours quilting and sewing with her friends, family, and the staff at Bluff Haven. Numerous quilts and handmade items were given to individuals throughout the years.
Gloria lived each day to the fullest. Her motto was:
"I am only one, But I am one;
I cannot do everything,
but I can do something.
What I can do, I ought to do,
And what I ought to do,
By the Grace of God, I will do."
Gloria is survived by two sons, Randall (Jayne) Thompson of McFarland, and Greg (Elizabeth) Thompson of Rochester, MN; three grandsons: Bryce Thompson of McFarland, Riley and Samuel Thompson, both of Rochester MN; one sister, Glenda (Robert) Egan of Cuba City. She was preceded in death by her parents; and Carl.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday February 18, 2023 at Century Hall in Wauzeka, from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Lynn Schreck and Lance Wetter presiding. A short program at 12:00 P.M.. and private burial at a later date in the Wauzeka Cemetery. The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family with this process.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossing Rivers Health Hospice at 37868 US-18, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com. Those wishing to send condolences via mail, please send to Randy Thompson at 5861 Lexington St., McFarland, WI 53558.