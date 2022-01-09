Gloria A. Slowey

Beloit, WI - Gloria Ann Slowey, 79, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in her home.
She was born on June 26, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of William and Elsie (Wecker) Ahrens. Gloria was a 1960 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She was a veteran of the United States Navy. She married Kenneth John King in 1964 and they had two children together. Gloria later married William Slowey on February 6, 1983. He predeceased her on September 1, 2018.
Gloria was formerly employed as a Dental Assistant in the area. She then went to work for General Motors until her retirement. Gloria was one of the founders of the Banyan Tree Recovery Center and sponsored many A.A. women over the years. She enjoyed fishing, traveling in her R.V. and a good deal. Gloria liked to gamble, go to the casino and play bingo. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth (Lori) King of Beloit, WI and Karla (David) Kohli King of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Devyn J. King and Dylan J. King; brother, William (Betty) Ahrens; stepchildren, Linda (Carl) Wagner, Patrick (Dee) Slowey, Janet (Wayne) Lowrey, Debbie Head, Michael (Roxann) Slowey and Kathy (Joe) Morehart; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Geraldine Garton.
A Memorial Service for Gloria will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.