July 11, 1953 - April 18, 2023 Beloit, WI - Glenora S. "Sue" Edwards, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in her home.
She was born on July 11, 1953, the daughter of Glen and Leora (Moffitt) Lee. Sue was a 1971 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married the love of her life, David Edwards Sr. on August 30, 1975.
Sue had many titles during her working career, she was an apprentice at Lillian's Beauty Shop, lab assistant for Dr. George Fliss and spent a few seasons working at the Prairie Ave. Plant Farm. But most importantly, she was a stay-at-home mom and caregiver. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, sewing, crocheting, gardening, genealogy, baking, making cards, and especially painting.
Survivors include her father, Glen Lee; loving and devoted husband, David; sons, David (Amy) and their children, Brandon (Hannah), Kersten and Tyler; and Michael (Chase); brother, David (Jennifer) Lee; nephews, Jeff and Greg; aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, and several very dear friends.
Sue was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Lena (Hess) and Loran Moffitt; paternal grandparents, Beatrice (Sneath) and George Lee; son, Larry (October 29, 2021); and mother, Leora Lee (November 8, 2021).
A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawns Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.