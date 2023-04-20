Glenora S. "Sue" Edwards

July 11, 1953 - April 18, 2023 Beloit, WI - Glenora S. "Sue" Edwards, 69, of Beloit, WI, passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in her home.

She was born on July 11, 1953, the daughter of Glen and Leora (Moffitt) Lee. Sue was a 1971 Beloit Memorial High School graduate. She married the love of her life, David Edwards Sr. on August 30, 1975.

