August 15, 1942 - February 2, 2021
Beloit, WI - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Glenn E. Porter of Beloit, Wisconsin on February 2, 2021, after a short battle with liver and kidney cancer. Glenn was born August 15, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Fred Porter and Vera Gladys Porter (Sigman).
Glenn was married to Sharon K. Porter (Gard) on October 28, 1967; they were married for 38 years.
Glenn retired in early 2020 from MicroPrecision in Delavan, WI. He enjoyed working for the company and with coworkers who became good friends. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacationing in northern Wisconsin, being outdoors, casino trips, fish-fry Fridays with his sister and family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Glenn is survived by his daughter Tracey Porter; his granddaughter Jade Porter; his great-grandchildren Jaiden Porter-Salazar and Lily Cruz; his sister Kay (Harold) Misserschmidt; brother-in-law Gary (Nora) Gard; nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Glenn is preceded in death by his loving wife Sharon K. Porter; his son Brian L. Porter; his brothers Fred "Duke" Porter and Robert L. Porter, and his sister Marge Stoltz (Porter).
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on February 9, 2021 at East Lawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI.
The family of Glenn Porter wishes to thank Mercyhealth Hospice for the care and support they provided to Glenn and the family.