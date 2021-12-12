Beloit, WI - Glenn Fallin, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
He was born on December 12, 1938 in Blountsville, AL, the son of John Russell and Ethel (Hahn) Fallin. Glenn married Dorothy Punzel on May 2, 1964 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on November 9, 2011.
Glenn retired from Kerry Ingredients after 32 years with the company. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time with a love of being outdoors as well as taking care of his garden. He especially loved tending to his tomato plants, which he grew for his wife of almost 50 years. Glenn was a scout master for his sons for many years and was a coach for their softball team.
Glenn is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey, Thomas and Jason (Elise) all of Beloit, WI; brother, Ezekiel Fallin of Blountsville, AL; many loved nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lena, Oan, Velma, Johnny Wade, Grace, William, Claude, Al, Jessie, Briscoe, Alice and three infant boys.
A Funeral Service for Glenn will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor John Fallin officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 in the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Services will be live streamed for family and friends who wish to celebrate his life out of state or at a safe distance.
