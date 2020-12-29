February 28, 1939 - December 23, 2020
Beloit, WI - Glendon Wilson, 81, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in his home. Born February, 28, 1939, in Richland Center, the son of John and Hazel Wilson. Glendon married Katherine Ann Terranova in 1958 in Beloit. He worked in maintenance at GM for 38 years. Glendon enjoyed watching his children play sports and he loved the family dog, Missy. He liked fishing and having fires out in the firepit. He was an excellent cook. He liked to gamble at the machines and play card with friends and he never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. He also enjoyed watching Cowboy Westerns and car shows.
Survived by his children, Jeffrey G. (Kay) Wilson, Anthony Wilson, Sherry (Brian) Wilson and Terry (Jessica) Wilson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and special friends, Joyce and Gary Cooper. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Katherine, siblings and in-laws. The Wilson Family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their excellent care of Glendon in his final days.
No services will be held at this at this time. Rosman Funeral Home assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477