April 18, 1947 - May 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Glen Samuel Melby, 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Janesville, WI after an eleven-year battle with cancer. Glen was born on April 18, 1947 in Richland Center, WI, to Philip Melby and Hazel Maly. The family moved to Beloit when Glen was a young boy where he spent the rest of his life. He was a 1965 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and served as a veteran in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He married Dianne Mazzoni on October 13, 1973 and they had Nathan in 1979 and Emily in 1980, both born on Father's Day. They recently celebrated 46 blissfully happy years of marriage.
Glen became the owner/operator of Beloit Septic Service in 1972, which he ran until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed classic cars, specifically Mopars, doing puzzles, sudoku, traveling to sporting events with his family, and showering his grandchildren with love.
He is survived by his wife, Dianne Melby; his children, Nathan (Ashley Stelpflug) Melby and Emily (Aaron Newman) Melby; his four grandchildren: Bella, Ryne, Cade, and Abby; sisters, Carol Ashley, and Donna Ahrens; brother, Gary Melby; brothers-in-law: Norman Ahrens, Chris Mazzoni and Tom Wiemer; sisters-in-law: Cathy Melby, Debbie Mazzoni and Sherry Wiemer. Many people called Glen "friend", but he especially enjoyed breakfast with his best friend Wayne and his group of car guys. Glen was predeceased in death by his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Marilyn Mazzoni; brother, Philip Melby; niece, Jodi Martin; nephew, Daniel "Bubba" Mazzoni; and great-nephew, Benjamin Neal.
Glen has donated his body to the University of Wisconsin Research program. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Glen's name to Lungevity (Write "ALK positive - Glen" in memo) and send to the funeral home or online at: https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=6080. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
