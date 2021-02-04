July 24, 1923 - February 1, 2021
S. Beloit, IL - Gladys Weeden, 97, of Rockton IL, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 in Fair Oaks Nursing Home, South Beloit, IL. Gladys was born on July 24, 1923 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Irene (Wiek) Neumann.
Gladys was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI.
She married Jack Dempsey Weeden in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI on June 19, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2016.
Survivors include her sons Lawrence Weeden, Timothy J. (Co) Weeden and Paul Weeden; grandchildren Lana Erlanson, Frieda (Allan) Zatz, Michelle Weeden, Jonathon (Nancy) Tran, Lien (Allan) Tran; six great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Lyn Weeden; granddaughter Christianna Lynn Weeden; sister Mary Morse, Margie Northey and Maggie Miller.
A funeral ceremony, following COVID guidelines for social distancing and wearing of masks, will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk, Rockton, IL. Final resting place to be in Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, Tuesday.