November 10,1944 - March 14, 2020

Beloit, WI -- Gladys Lucille Grenke (nee Ewers) age 75 passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hosital. Gladys was pre-deceased by of her parents Achilles Neil Ewers & Lillian Mae Ewers, her brother Clarence Ewers, both of her older sisters Lorraine Larson and Loretta Wohlleben & her ex husband David L. Grenke.

Gladys was survided by her daughter Valerie A. Grenke, her son Ted A. Grenke and his wife Erin and their 2 daughters - Granddaughters: Ruby Louise Grenke and Lilly Elise Grenke and her younger sister Gloria (Jeff) Squires and Special friends: Jerry Robinson, David and Cyndi McHone, Sandi Keeney and Allan and Sara Kaplan

Brian Foster Cremation & Funeral Services will be assisting the family with final arrangenments. the celebration of life for family and friends is pending and will be announced when planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Grenke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.