July 26, 2021
Orange County, CA - Gilbert Allan Penhollow passed away at home on July 26th, 2021. He was 53 years young. Formerly of Beloit, WI, Gil resided in Orange County California for the last 30 years. Gil graduated from Beloit Memorial High school in 1986. He attended both the University of Madison Wisconsin and University of Milwaukee Wisconsin before entering the United States Marine Corps, graduating from Camp Pendleton in 1989. Gil worked in sales for most of his life, and most recently in investments. He is survived by his daughter Gianna Marie Penhollow, mother Karen (Boggild) Penhollow and special stepfather Dean Schober. Brother's; Steven (Kath Leano) Penhollow, David (Deb) Penhollow, Jerry (Chris) Penhollow, Arnold (Mellissa)Penhollow, and Eric (Heather) Schober. Sisters; Susan Penhollow, Rebecca (Jeff) Findley, Debra (Joseph) Huber, and Amber (Miguel) Valdez. Nephews Max, Luke, Cruz, and John. Nieces Tati, Jaeden, Keira, Allyson, and Olivia, as well as many other special nieces and nephews. Special friend and mother of Gil's daughter Lora Vanessen, and Michael Bridgman, whom he cared for and raised like a son.
Gil was preceded in death by his father Gilbert Leroy Penhollow, paternal grandparents Harry and Evelyn Penhollow, maternal grandparents Albert and Ethel Boggild, and sister Evelyn Rose Boan.
Gil had smile and a laugh that would light up any room. He would lend a hand in whatever form to anyone, and worked tirelessly to provide for his family to give them better opportunities in life. Gil was a fighter from the very beginning. He was protective, loving, caring, extremely generous, and kind to everyone. He had the heart and spirit of a warrior and he'll remain a hero in the eyes of his family always.
Gil was laid to rest at El Toro Memorial Park in Lake Forest California on August 11th 2021. A celebration of life will be held at The Rock in Beloit Wisconsin on September 18th beginning at 1:00 PM. Please join us in sharing memories and honoring his life.