Beloit, WI - GerMaine (GeRue) Niemeier, of Beloit passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 in her home. GerMaine currently resided in Beloit with her recent companion John Daily. She was born on January 29, 1940 in Lena, WI the daughter of John and Mary (Cisler) GeRue. GerMaine married Donald Niemeier on September 10, 1960 in Beloit. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2007. Don and GerMaine had a farm in Orfordville where they raised pigs. GerMaine took care of the farm, as well as, being the homemaker. GerMaine will be best remembered for her love for cooking, jewelry, flowers, gardening, QVC, country music/dancing, gambling, playing cards, pigs and everything PINK. She loved spending time with her family, friends, children, grandchildren, especially at the holidays.
She is survived by her children; David (Mary) Herbst of Machesney Park, IL, Robin (Curtis) O'Brien of Janesville, Donald "Buck" Jr. of Orfordville and Melodie Ward of Beloit; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters Eva Andrews and Mary (Dave) Ferguson both from Beloit, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infants sisters, Berneice & Ethel Mae, her husband, Donald; long time friend and companion Edwin "Smokey" Byler, her two sisters Audrey (John) Hoekman & Cecelia (Don) Marshall and her brother, John GeRue, Jr.
GerMaine's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Brenda Whitman officiating. Friends will be received on Sunday in the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.