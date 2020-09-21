November 21, 1937 - September 18, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Geraldine Heldt, 82, of Beloit, WI, died on Friday, September 18, 2020 in her home.
She was born on November 21, 1937 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Mulane) Sullivan. Geraldine was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Chicago, IL. She married Gordon Heldt on October 14, 1956 in Schiller Park, IL. He predeceased her on May 3, 1998. Geraldine was employed by Frito Lay for over 23 years and was a volunteer at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She loved taking care of her farm, traveling, dancing, and shopping with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Gordon (Cheryl) Heldt of Lebanon, MO, Will Heldt of Plant City, FL, Kathleen Demrow, Elizabeth Mielke, Daniel Heldt all of Beloit, WI, James (Sherry) Heldt of Dakota, IL, and John (Carla) Heldt of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Shelby, Nick, Rebecca, Melinda, Courtney, Danielle, David, Megan, Clayton, and Ciarra; six great grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Benz of Parkridge, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Old Coon Creek Inn, 9001 W. Smith Rd., Beloit, WI. Private Interment will be in Newark Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
A special thank you to all Mommy's granddaughters and great granddaughter (Jaz) who cared for her during her final months.