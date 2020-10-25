Geraldine "Gerry" E. Cliffe

September 25, 1934 - October 16, 2020
South Beloit, IL - Geraldine "Gerry" Evelyn Cliffe, 86, of South Beloit, IL, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 25, 1934 in Truro, Novia Scotia, the daughter of Lyle Wicks and Evelyn (McKay) Stewart. Gerry was a 1952 graduate of South Beloit High School. She married Francis H. Cliffe, the love of her life on January 4, 1953 at Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit. He preceded her in death in 2015.
Gerry worked for a short time at Fairbanks Morse before starting a family and then worked at the family grocery store, Stewart's (Tex's) Grocery in South Beloit. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in South Beloit and served on the Altar Guild. Gerry was also a Youth Group Leader, funeral committee and vacation bible school along side her life-long friend, Frannie Banker and her special sister-in-law, Pat Wicks. She loved volunteering at the famous Faith Lutheran Church Brat Stand and at Viking Lanes every Saturday morning doing the books for the Youth Leagues and was "Gramma" to all of them. Along with her husband Fran, who was the scout master in South Beloit for many years, she was very involved in scouting.
Survivors include her sons, Francis (Cori) Cliffe and David (Bonnie) Cliffe; daughters, Cathy (Mike) Murphy, Shari (Dean) Birch and Susan Miller; grandchildren, Joshua (Josie) Cliffe, Stacie Knutson, Tiffany (JD) Schwager, Trisha Cliffe, Amy (Trevor) Williams, David (Georgia) Cliffe, Gary (Renee) McGuire, Ryan (Brynn) McGuire, Michael Murphy, Ryan (Mindy) Murphy, Eric (Robin) Murphy, Michelle (DJ) Birch, Mindy Birch, Steven (Courtney) Birch, Becky (Jeremy) Naff and Sarah Miller; 21 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Barb) Wicks, Laurie (Pat) Wicks; sister, Diane (Richard) Schroeder; sister-in-law, Marilyn Cliffe; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who considered her Gramma or Aunt Gerry.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, Gary Owen; sisters, Gwendolyn Visgar and Eleanor Hamer; brothers, Lyle "Bud" Wicks, Glenn Wicks, and Garth Wicks; step-father, Newell "Tex" Stewart; brothers-in-law, Donald Cliffe, Kenneth Cliffe, and Bobby Cliffe.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice for their wonderful care of our mom and helping us to bring her home. We would also like to thank Homecare Pharmacy for their wonderful dedicated services to enable mom to be at home and treating her as if she were their own.
A Funeral Service for Gerry's family and friends will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Dr. Richard Meier officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in her name to Faith Lutheran Church.