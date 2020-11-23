February 2, 1941 - November 22, 2020
Beloit, WI - Geraldine A. Klatt, 79, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her home.
She was born February 2, 1941 on the family farm in Brodhead, WI, the daughter of Marvin and Margaret I. (Johnson) Engen. Geraldine was a graduate of Orfordville High School. She married Gilbert Klatt in Beloit, WI. He predeceased her on January 22, 2019.
Geraldine was employed by Mercy Assisted Living as a CNA, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed going to music concerts, on car rides, parades, and out to eat. Geraldine was a very active member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Christine Garrett and Kathlene Cullum; grandchildren, Heather Pines and Termaine Garrett; and brothers, Eugene Engen and Bruce Somerfelt.
She was predeceased by her parents; great grandson, Tyrese Garrett; brother, Kenneth Engen; sisters, Sharon Anderson, Norma and Linda Hauri.
Funeral service for Geraldine will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor David Meding officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com