Gerald S. Crouch

Beloit, WI - Gerald Steven Crouch, 59, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 18, 1962 in Beloit, WI, the son of Richard and Nancy (Wonn) Crouch.
Gerald was formerly employed by Bowlaire, Copps, Taylor Freezer and Gilmans. He attended the United Church of Beloit. Gerald enjoyed bowling and euchre tournaments. Gerald was the card dealer for parties he attended. He liked going to stock car races with his son at the Rockford Speedway. Gerald loved family gatherings and going to his children's school and sporting events.
Survivors include his children, Dalton and Deena Crouch; mother, Nancy Ladwig; brother, Jim (Julie) Crouch; step brother, Larry Ladwig; and step sister, Laurie Ladwig.
Gerald was predeceased by his father.
A Funeral Service for Gerald will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Carol Taylor from the United Church of Beloit officiating. Inurnment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice.