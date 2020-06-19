Gerald R. Palmer

Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.