February 2, 1940 - June 17, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Gerald R. Palmer, age 80, of Beloit, WI died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in his home. He was born February 2, 1940 to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Hightower) Palmer in Peoria, AZ. Jerry was a veteran of the US Navy. He married Mary Lou Ludtke on June 18, 1966 in Peoria, AZ. Jerry was employed at Fairbanks and was the owner and operator of Palmer Ceramics. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, his sister-in-law, Kathy (Chuck) Gardiner and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, two sisters and one nephew.
Jerry's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1531 Townline Rd. with Rev. Daniel Eddy officiating. Friends will be received on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway and again on Tuesday at CHURCH from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45. Burial will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church. Jerry's service will be streamed LIVE this Tuesday at 11 a.m. on both Facebook at Messiah Lutheran Church-Beloit, WI and on YouTube at Messiah Lutheran Beloit. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Palmer family on our website.
