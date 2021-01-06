Gerald R. ""Jerry"" Druckrey

January 9, 1933 - January 4, 2021
Beloit, WI - Dr. Gerald R. Druckrey, age 87, of Beloit, WI died Monday, January 4, 2021, in his daughter's home. Jerry was born January 9, 1933, to the late Richard and Evelyn (Moede) Druckrey in Long Beach, CA. He grew up on a farm in the Shawano, WI area. Jerry graduated from Bonduel High School, class of 1950. He graduated from Marquette School of Medicine in 1957, then began his medical career with the Army.
Jerry married the former Marilyn M. Sievert on June 10, 1955. She preceded him in death on January 31, 2003.
Jerry was a founding member of the Beloit Clinic and practiced as an ophthalmologist for 28 years until his retirement in 1993. He was a lover of Dixieland Jazz and taught Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) classes at Beloit College for several years.
He is survived by his daughters, Dawn (Joe) Richie of Stillwater of MN, Sara (Zach) Fillbach of Beloit, WI, and his son, CDR Scot (Lisa) Druckrey (USCG) of Fernadina Beach, FL; his four grandchildren, Max Richie, Luke (Elizabeth) Richie, Mitch (Lindsey) Fillbach, and Nick Fillbach. He is further survived by his brother, Randal (Angie) Druckrey.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the healthcare workers for the care they gave Jerry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beloit Regional Hospice.
