March 26, 1932 - June 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Gerald R. Griffith, 88 years, of Beloit, WI passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, WI. Gerald was born on March 26, 1932 in Waukesha, WI son of the late Ray and Victoria Griffith. He married Barbara Johnson on July of 1979 in Brookfield, WI. Gerald is survived by his wife Barbara, step-son, Russ (Betsy) Perkins and the late Wayne (Rhonda) Perkins, sister, Roberta Herman, sister-in-law, Carol (LaVerne) Olson and brother-in-law, Larry (Betty) Johnson. Gerald was proceeded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Nancy Waldon and Judy Taylor; his brother-in-law, Clyde Waldon; Claude Herman. Also survived by grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends. Graveside service will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Griffith family.
