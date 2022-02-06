Gerald Mathews

April 8, 1938 - February 2, 2022
Beloit, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Mathews, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital after living his version of "Life to the Fullest."
Jerry was born in Beloit, WI on April 8, 1938, the son of Charles W. and Hilda (Weseloh) Mathews. Except for his college days at UW-Madison, and a stint in the Navy, he was a lifelong resident of Beloit. During his youth, he lived a Tom Sawyer-like life exploring Turtle Creek with his friends, playing baseball and basketball at Summit Park, kite flying, sledding and ice skating at Roosevelt Junior High School, bicycling all over Beloit, reading extensively, and generally enjoying life. Jerry was a 1956 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
During his years at Beloit Memorial High School, Jerry became more studious and earned a four-year college scholarship, and subsequently earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Wisconsin - Madison. Upon graduating in June 1960, he returned to Beloit as an engineer at Beloit Iron Works, the predecessor of Beloit Corporation. He later transferred to the Patent Department, passed the patent bar exam to practice before the US Patent and Trademark Office until he retired in September 1999. He had been a Registered Professional Engineer in Wisconsin. Early in his retirement, Jerry briefly did patent work for the patent firm of Taylor & Aust. He prepared tax returns for a number of years at Alt Tax & Financial Services.
Jerry married Phyllis Perkins on August 29, 1964 at Second Congregational Church, Beloit. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, of 57 years, two sons, Brian (Amy) of Lakeville, MN, and Todd of Beloit, sister Jane Graf of Janesville, WI and sister-in-law Myrna Mathews of Madison, WI. Jerry is also survived by grandchildren Charles "Charlie" and Alexandra "Lexie" Mathews, nieces Sarah (Mike) Cronin, Kathy (Gary) Schlosser, and nephews Bob (Barbara) Paulson, Jeff (Nancy) Paulson, Frank (Gina Ossanna) Mathews, and Erich (Wendy Adams) Graf, cousins Elizabeth Braun and David Bretzmann.
Jerry was predeceased by twin infant sons Brent and Brett, his parents, brother Alan, and brother-in-law John Paulson.
When Brian and Todd were young, Jerry and Phyllis traveled extensively with them to many places in the U.S., Canada and England. During Jerry's career, and extending into retirement, he volunteered his time with, or was a member of, several organizations. Among them were: Rock River Valley section of American Society of Mechanical Engineers (Chairman); Beloit Corporation of Political Action Committee (Chairman); Board of Directors BIW (then First American) Credit Union (Chairman), First Presbyterian Church, Beloit (Deacon, Elder, Clerk of Session); United Church of Beloit (various boards); Town of Beloit Planning Commission (Commissioner); American Intellectual Property Law Association, Rotary Club of Beloit (member and Paul Harris Fellow).
A Funeral Service for Jerry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Steven Erkel officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
A live streaming of the service may be view and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.