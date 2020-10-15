Gerald M. Jerry Clifton

February 3, 1939 - October 13, 2020
Afton, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Clifton, 81, of Afton, WI, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family and fur babies.
He was born February 3, 1939 in Grant Co., WI, the son of Melvin and Eliza (Atkinson) Clifton. Jerry was a 1957 graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He married Dorothy Garske on May 20, 1960 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on June 8, 2009.
Jerry was formerly employed by Taylor Freezer, retiring in 2001. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Beloit Bowling Association. Jerry enjoyed camping, hunting, card and poker games, and spending time with his family. He was a caretaker for Afton Town Hall for over 40 years and was known for his "hog roasts" and many gatherings. Jerry was a Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Clifton of Afton, WI; sons, Gerald (Laura) Clifton of South Beloit, IL and Donald (Dawn) Clifton of Afton, WI; grandchildren, Michael (Eva), Lisa, April, Curtis (Tanya), Jordon, Taylor and Bailey; great grandchildren, Addison, Max, Lily Marissa, Isiah, Elijah, Trenton, Ariella, and T'anna,; sisters, Esther Hagood and Joy Clifton both of South Beloit, IL; brother, Melvin Clifton Jr. of South Beloit, IL; sister-in-law, Barb Clifton of Beloit, WI; several nieces and nephews; his fur babies, Kitten, Jasmine, and Prince.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Dorothy; two infant sons; brother, LaVerne Clifton; and brother-in-law, Ray Hagood.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Addison, his 12-year-old great granddaughter/nurse who cared for Papa until the end.
Funeral services for Jerry will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Andrew Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in the Town of Rock Cemetery, Afton, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Social Distancing and face mask are required.