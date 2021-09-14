Gerald L. Tracy Sep 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save July 10, 1957 - September 13, 2021Janesville, WI - Gerald Lewis Tracy Jr., 64, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in his home.He was born on July 10, 1957 in Janesville, WI, the son of Gerald Tracy Sr. and Marilyn (Wilson) Flores. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Marines, where he earned his GED.Gerald was employed as a roofer. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and family gatherings. Gerald was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.Survivors include his father, Gerald Tracy Sr. (Terry); children, Amber Tracy (Steve), Heather Whipple (Gibb Gibson), Jennifer Ciseski (Jon Gordon) and Jerremy Tracy; grandchildren, Trinity Scott, Titan Scott, Devonte Rufus-Whipple, Brandon Whipple, Gavin Ciseski, Makayala Tracy, Lexi Tracy and Gillyan Ciseski; great-great grandchildren, Adia, Olivia Whipple, Octiva Whipple and Vito Waters; brothers and sisters, Pam Diece (Bob Diece), Julie Ayers (Greg Ayers), Wayne Tracy, Mike Tracy (Christina), Todd Tracy, Jenny Walker, Desiree Tracy (Jon Sneed), Jason Tracy (Stephanie Steinae), Troy Helling (Teresa Helling), Scott Helling and Cammy Provenzano (Jim).Gerald was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn Flores; sons, Ezekial and Quentin; daughter, Krystal; and bother, Rod Tracy.A Celebration of Life for Gerald will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime