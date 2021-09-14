Gerald L. Tracy

July 10, 1957 - September 13, 2021

Janesville, WI - Gerald Lewis Tracy Jr., 64, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 in his home.

He was born on July 10, 1957 in Janesville, WI, the son of Gerald Tracy Sr. and Marilyn (Wilson) Flores. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Marines, where he earned his GED.

Gerald was employed as a roofer. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and family gatherings. Gerald was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Survivors include his father, Gerald Tracy Sr. (Terry); children, Amber Tracy (Steve), Heather Whipple (Gibb Gibson), Jennifer Ciseski (Jon Gordon) and Jerremy Tracy; grandchildren, Trinity Scott, Titan Scott, Devonte Rufus-Whipple, Brandon Whipple, Gavin Ciseski, Makayala Tracy, Lexi Tracy and Gillyan Ciseski; great-great grandchildren, Adia, Olivia Whipple, Octiva Whipple and Vito Waters; brothers and sisters, Pam Diece (Bob Diece), Julie Ayers (Greg Ayers), Wayne Tracy, Mike Tracy (Christina), Todd Tracy, Jenny Walker, Desiree Tracy (Jon Sneed), Jason Tracy (Stephanie Steinae), Troy Helling (Teresa Helling), Scott Helling and Cammy Provenzano (Jim).

Gerald was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn Flores; sons, Ezekial and Quentin; daughter, Krystal; and bother, Rod Tracy.

A Celebration of Life for Gerald will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Tracy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you